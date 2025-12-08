403
Tehran Conducts Extensive Naval, Missile Exercises
(MENAFN) Tehran has executed large-scale naval and missile maneuvers in the Sea of Oman, the Strait of Hormuz, and the Persian Gulf, Iranian media reported on Friday.
These operations follow months after Israel and the US targeted Iranian nuclear facilities during a 12-day confrontation in June.
The two-day exercises commenced on Thursday, featuring ballistic and cruise missile launches, drone strikes on mock targets, and air defense drills, according to state news sources.
The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy launched Qadr-110, Qadr-380, Qadir, and 303 missiles from deep inland positions.
Local media reported that the designated targets in the Gulf of Oman were struck with high precision. Simultaneously, drones attacked simulated enemy installations as part of the exercises.
As a news agency noted, the drill aimed to communicate “peace and friendship to neighboring countries,” while also signaling that “any miscalculation by enemies will face a decisive response.”
Naval units reportedly conducted air defense operations against approaching threats and trained to endure electronic warfare. Coverage also highlighted the deployment of ship-based air defense systems during the drills.
These military exercises occur amid months of heightened regional tensions.
In June, Israel and the US executed coordinated airstrikes on Iranian nuclear facilities at Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan, asserting the strikes were meant to halt Iran’s nuclear advancement.
Tehran, however, strongly denied pursuing nuclear weapons and condemned the attacks as unprovoked breaches of its sovereignty.
Iranian authorities have stated that damaged sites will be reconstructed and uranium enrichment will continue.
Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi affirmed that the strikes did not impede Iran’s enrichment operations, while President Masoud Pezeshkian confirmed the sites would be restored.
