Egyptian FM refutes Israeli assaults targeting Syria
(MENAFN) Egypt’s Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty on Sunday reiterated his country’s firm rejection of any Israeli military actions against Syria, according to reports.
Speaking with Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani at the Doha Forum 2025, Abdelatty reaffirmed Egypt’s long-standing stance on protecting Syria’s unity and territorial integrity. He stressed the importance of strengthening national institutions so they can maintain stability and safeguard the rights and resources of the Syrian people.
Although the Syrian government poses no threat to Israel, Israeli forces continue to carry out ground incursions and airstrikes, causing civilian casualties and destroying Syrian military infrastructure, including vehicles, weapons, and ammunition.
Israel has controlled most of the Golan Heights since the June 1967 war and has expanded toward the buffer zone and Jabal al-Sheikh (Mount Hermon) in southern Syria following the fall of Bashar al-Assad in late 2024.
Abdelatty warned that the current regional environment should not be exploited to justify “interventions or practices that undermine Syrian sovereignty.” He added that Egypt maintains active dialogue with regional and international actors to stress the importance of respecting Syria’s sovereignty and territorial unity while rejecting threats to its security and stability.
The 23rd Doha Forum concluded on Sunday in Qatar’s capital after two days of high-level discussions, which included over 6,000 participants from more than 150 countries.
