Geneva College Of Longevity Science And Drvibe.Ai Launch The GCLS AI Academy For Longevity Sciences

First Multi-Agent AI System for Higher Longevity Education to Offer Free Courses and Pave the Way for a Master's Degree in AI in Healthcare

GENEVA, Dec. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Geneva College of Longevity Science (GCLS), in partnership with DrVibe.ai, today announced the launch of the GCLS AI Academy for Longevity Sciences -the world's first educational platform powered by a coordinated multi-agent artificial intelligence system dedicated to longevity sciences and AI-driven healthcare innovation. Designed to democratize access to longevity education and deliver it in a format optimized for younger learners and digital-native students, the Academy is now live at .

This new initiative will be led by Fady Hannah-Shmouni, MD, FRCPC, who will serve as Director, with Dr. Dominik Thor, MSc appointed as President of the Academy.

AI-Driven Higher Education

The GCLS AI Academy leverages academic expertise with a network of collaborative AI agents to deliver personalized, up-to-date instruction across longevity science, biomedical innovation, and clinical AI applications. Each AI agent specializes in a domain-from geroscience fundamentals to computational biology-creating a dynamic, adaptive learning environment designed to keep pace with rapid scientific evolution.

“ The future of longevity education must be faster, smarter, and globally accessible,” said Dominik Thor, President of the GCLS AI Academy.

“ Our mission is to democratize longevity science education at scale,” said Fady Hannah-Shmouni, MD, FRCPC, Director of the GCLS AI Academy.“By offering high-quality, AI-enhanced courses for free, we are removing barriers and accelerating the global shift toward health-span-focused medicine.”

Free Courses Available Worldwide

At launch, the GCLS AI Academy offers free, self-paced courses tailored for students, clinicians, researchers, and health innovators.

The AI Academy also establishes a technological and academic basis for the forthcoming Master's Degree in AI in Healthcare -expected to be the world's first graduate-level program at the intersection of artificial intelligence and clinical longevity practice.

A Joint Venture Built on Science and Innovation

The partnership between GCLS and DrVibe.ai integrates institutional scientific oversight with state-of-the-art AI systems, ensuring that all educational content is grounded in validated research, global best practices, and emerging translational insights.

The Geneva College of Longevity Science ( ) is a Swiss institute of higher education with a global footprint and student community.

DrVibe.ai is an AI-driven EdTech developing intelligent systems that support scalable digital education for healthcare and wellness providers.

