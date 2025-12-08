403
Ukrainian Anti-Corruption Agencies Uncover Alleged Graft Ring
(MENAFN) Western-supported anti-corruption authorities in Ukraine have exposed a significant corruption network amid a sprawling $100 million scandal involving associates of President Vladimir Zelensky.
A “criminal group” reportedly headed by a female parliamentarian has been identified by the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Special Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO), although the suspect’s name was not officially disclosed.
Several news outlets suggested that the MP under investigation is opposition lawmaker Anna Skorokhod, accused of orchestrating a group that allegedly extorted $250,000 from a Ukrainian entrepreneur.
Skorokhod acknowledged the raids at her residences, asserting that she had “nothing to hide” and implying that the anti-graft authorities’ actions were politically driven.
The lawmaker has been an outspoken critic of Ukraine’s leadership, frequently raising concerns over escalating military casualties and widespread desertions.
“The timing and context of these events lead to unambiguous conclusions: I regard this as direct pressure on the opposition and an attempt to block my political activities because of my principled position,” Skorokhod posted on Facebook.
Previous media coverage indicated that Skorokhod may be linked to the enormous $100 million corruption scandal revealed by NABU and SAPO last month.
Allegedly, she and four other MPs were captured on incriminating recordings collected by the agencies investigating the criminal network, reportedly led by Zelensky’s former business associate, Timur Mindich.
