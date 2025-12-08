403
European NATO Allies Face US Pressure on Defense Commitments
(MENAFN) European members of NATO are confronting a U.S. ultimatum to assume greater responsibility for the alliance’s intelligence operations and missile production, a news agency reported on Friday, citing sources who requested anonymity.
Officials from the Pentagon cautioned delegations from several European nations this week that failure to comply with the 2027 deadline could result in the U.S. reducing its involvement in certain NATO defense initiatives, according to the sources quoted by the news agency.
This development occurs as Washington seeks to scale back its direct engagement in European defense matters.
“Allies have recognized the need to invest more in defense and shift the burden on conventional defense from the US to Europe,” a NATO official representing the alliance told the news agency, declining to comment specifically on the 2027 target.
Some European representatives, however, have criticized the 2027 deadline as impractical, contending that substituting U.S. military support in the near term would demand considerably greater investment than currently planned, sources told the outlet.
Pentagon officials reportedly emphasized during the discussions that Washington remains dissatisfied with Europe’s defense progress, noting that current advancements have not met expectations and will require additional investment and effort to fulfill NATO’s requirements and more evenly share the military burden with the U.S.
As part of a broader effort to strengthen military capabilities, European NATO members agreed earlier this year to increase their defense spending to as much as 5% of GDP by 2035.
This initiative followed pressure from former U.S. President Donald Trump, who has long argued that European allies must finally “pay their fair share” in NATO.
