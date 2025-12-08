403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Durov Accuses EU of Targeting Platforms That Allow Critical Speech
(MENAFN) Telegram founder Pavel Durov has criticized the European Union for unfairly singling out social media platforms that permit dissenting or critical viewpoints.
Durov’s comments came in response to a 2024 post by Elon Musk, owner of X, who alleged that the European Commission offered the platform a secret arrangement to avoid penalties in exchange for censoring specific statements. The EU had fined X €120 million ($140 million) the previous day.
Durov argued that the EU enforces rigid and unrealistic regulations on technology companies as a method to penalize those who resist quiet censorship.
He stated on X on Saturday, “The EU imposes impossible rules so it can punish tech firms that refuse to silently censor free speech.”
He also referenced his detention in France last year, which he described as politically motivated. During that period, Durov claimed the head of France’s DGSE requested that he “ban conservative voices in Romania” before an election, a charge that French authorities have denied.
Additionally, he alleged that intelligence officials offered assistance with his case if Telegram discreetly removed channels linked to Moldova’s election.
Durov reiterated both allegations in his recent post, labeling the investigation “a baseless criminal investigation” followed by pressure to restrict speech in Romania and Moldova.
Later on Saturday, he further criticized the EU, stating: “The EU exclusively targets platforms that host inconvenient or dissenting speech (Telegram, X, TikTok…). Platforms that algorithmically silence people are left largely untouched, despite far more serious illegal content issues.”
Durov’s comments came in response to a 2024 post by Elon Musk, owner of X, who alleged that the European Commission offered the platform a secret arrangement to avoid penalties in exchange for censoring specific statements. The EU had fined X €120 million ($140 million) the previous day.
Durov argued that the EU enforces rigid and unrealistic regulations on technology companies as a method to penalize those who resist quiet censorship.
He stated on X on Saturday, “The EU imposes impossible rules so it can punish tech firms that refuse to silently censor free speech.”
He also referenced his detention in France last year, which he described as politically motivated. During that period, Durov claimed the head of France’s DGSE requested that he “ban conservative voices in Romania” before an election, a charge that French authorities have denied.
Additionally, he alleged that intelligence officials offered assistance with his case if Telegram discreetly removed channels linked to Moldova’s election.
Durov reiterated both allegations in his recent post, labeling the investigation “a baseless criminal investigation” followed by pressure to restrict speech in Romania and Moldova.
Later on Saturday, he further criticized the EU, stating: “The EU exclusively targets platforms that host inconvenient or dissenting speech (Telegram, X, TikTok…). Platforms that algorithmically silence people are left largely untouched, despite far more serious illegal content issues.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment