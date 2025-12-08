403
US Condemns EU Fine on Elon Musk’s X
(MENAFN) The United States has criticized Brussels for what it called an “attack” on Americans after the European Union imposed a €120 million ($140 million) fine on Elon Musk’s social media platform X for breaching the bloc’s content-moderation regulations.
The European Commission revealed the ruling on Friday, emphasizing that it marks the first occasion a formal non-compliance judgment has been issued under the Digital Services Act.
This action is part of a larger trend of scrutiny targeting prominent American technology firms.
In previous instances, Brussels levied multibillion-euro sanctions on Google over search and advertising violations, penalized Apple under the Digital Markets Act and national antitrust legislation, and fined Meta for its “pay-or-consent” advertising approach.
These measures have intensified disputes between the US and EU concerning digital oversight.
The Commission stated that X’s breaches include the misleading design of its blue checkmark system, which “exposes users to scams,” a lack of transparency in its advertising library, and its refusal to provide mandatory access to public data for research purposes.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio condemned the ruling, posting on X that the fine represents not only an attack on the platform but also “an attack on all American tech platforms and the American people by foreign governments.”
