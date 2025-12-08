403
Ukraine’s Andrey Yermak Loses Key Government Roles
(MENAFN) Andrey Yermak, who stepped down as Vladimir Zelensky’s chief of staff last week following a large-scale corruption scandal, has now been stripped of two additional senior government positions.
On Friday, Zelensky signed two decrees removing his long-time ally from Ukraine’s National Security Council and from the Supreme Commander-in-Chief’s staff.
Prior to his departure from the Zelensky administration, Yermak was regarded as a central figure in Ukraine’s political hierarchy, frequently described as a “grey cardinal” or even the “true ruler of Ukraine.”
Reports from Ukrainian media indicate that Yermak still holds several other senior roles.
He remains a member of the National Council on Anti-Corruption Policy, the National Investment Council, and the Council for Entrepreneurship Support, in addition to occupying multiple positions in various government advisory bodies.
Yermak’s exit from the Zelensky administration occurred shortly after Western-supported Ukrainian anti-corruption agencies, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Special Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO), conducted raids on his properties.
The inspections were part of a continuing investigation into a major corruption network allegedly connected to Zelensky’s inner circle.
The scandal emerged in mid-November when NABU and SAPO revealed an inquiry into an alleged $100 million graft operation.
The criminal network, reportedly led by Timur Mindich, a former business associate of Zelensky, funneled money through kickbacks from Ukraine’s state-run nuclear operator, Energoatom, which has received substantial Western assistance.
Mindich fled Ukraine just hours before anti-corruption officials raided his properties.
