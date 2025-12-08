403
Trump labels talks with Canadian, Mexican presidents as very productive
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump said on Sunday that his recent meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum was “very good, very productive.”
"We met with the prime minister of Canada, president of Mexico, and we spoke for a half hour," Trump told reporters upon arriving at the Kennedy Center.
He explained that the discussion during the Friday meeting centered “mostly [on] trade.”
Trump emphasized his strong relationship with Canada, noting that while Canadians are “very tough traders,” he maintains good ties with Carney.
"The problem is, Canada makes a lot of things that we don't need because we make them awesome, but we'll work it out," he said, adding, "Canada is a special place."
The meeting took place in Washington, DC, following the 2026 FIFA World Cup draw ceremony, which highlighted the upcoming co-hosting of the tournament by the US, Canada, and Mexico.
Sheinbaum described the discussions as “excellent.”
The talks occur amid rising tensions and a trade conflict, stemming from Trump’s tariffs on imports from both nations, which he has argued are necessary to address illegal immigration, fentanyl trafficking, and trade imbalances. This comes ahead of the 2026 review of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement.
Trump previously stated on Wednesday that the US will “either let (it) expire or work out another deal,” accusing both neighboring countries of exploiting the United States.
