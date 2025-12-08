403
Netanyahu Firmly Rejects Palestinian Statehood
(MENAFN) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has declared that Israel will not permit the establishment of a Palestinian state, arguing that its ultimate objective is the elimination of “the one and only Jewish state.”
Netanyahu voiced these statements on Sunday in Jerusalem during a joint news briefing with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz.
While Merz reaffirmed Berlin’s support for the creation of an independent Palestinian state, Netanyahu openly opposed him, asserting that such a state would be “committed to our destruction at our doorstep.”
“They already had a state in Gaza, a de facto state, and it was used to try to destroy the one and only Jewish state,” Netanyahu remarked, referencing the Palestinian territory largely governed by the militant group Hamas.
According to Netanyahu, Israel sees “a path to advance a broader peace with the Arab states” and to “establish a workable peace with our Palestinian neighbors” that does not necessitate forming an independent Palestinian entity.
The Israeli leader has consistently dismissed the two-state solution advocated by the UN Security Council, which envisions a Palestinian state within the pre-1967 armistice borders, with East Jerusalem serving as its capital.
