Musk Compares EU to "Nazi Germany"
(MENAFN) Tech entrepreneur Elon Musk has likened the European Union to a new form of Nazi Germany after the bloc issued a substantial penalty against his social media platform, X.
Over the weekend, Musk directed a series of scathing messages at the EU after it imposed a fine of around €120 million ($163 million) on X for “breaching its transparency obligations” under the 2022 Digital Services Act, which mandates rules for content moderation and accountability.
The EU Commission argued that the platform’s advertising practices lacked sufficient transparency and that its blue checkmark “verified account” system was misleading.
Musk shared a post stating “The Fourth Reich,” alongside an image showing the EU flag peeling away to reveal the flag of Nazi Germany. “Pretty much,” he added.
Previously, Musk had described the EU as a “bureaucratic monster,” suggesting that its leadership has been “slowly smothering Europe to death.”
The billionaire, known for his frequent criticisms of EU regulations, also proposed the bloc’s complete dissolution.
“The EU should be abolished and sovereignty returned to individual countries so that governments can better represent their people,” he wrote.
Musk’s stance received support from prominent US figures, with Secretary of State Marco Rubio denouncing the EU fine as an “attack on all American tech platforms and the American people by foreign governments.”
