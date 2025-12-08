Aktsiaselts Infortar Own Share Acquisition Transactions

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Aktsiaselts Infortar acquired its own shares on the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange during the period of 1 – 5 December 2025 as follows:

Date Aggregated volume (pcs) Weighted average price per day (EUR) 1.12.2025 - no transactions 2.12.2025 - no transactions 3.12.2025 - no transactions 4.12.2025 355 45,1262 5.12.2025 350 45,7471





Aktsiaselts Infortar is acquiring its own shares based on the stock exchange announcement published on 20 October 2025. The share buyback programme is managed by SEB Pank AS, which will buy back shares on behalf of Aktsiaselts Infortar.

Summary data (daily volume and weighted average prices) will be disclosed no later than on the seventh trading day following the transaction and be made available to the Estonian Financial Supervision and Resolution Authority, via the Nasdaq Tallinn system, and on Aktsiaselts Infortar ́s investor website.

Further detailed information on the transactions is attached.

Infortar operates in seven countries. the company's main fields of activity are maritime transport. energy and real estate. Infortar owns a 68.47% share in Tallink Grupp. a 100% share in Elenger Grupp and a versatile and modern real estate portfolio of approx. 141.000 m2. In addition to the three main areas of activity. Infortar also operates in agriculture, engineering, construction minerals, printing sector, services and other areas. A total of 110 companies belong to the Infortar group: 101 subsidiaries 4 affiliated companies and 5 subsidiaries of affiliated companies. Excluding affiliates Infortar employs 6558 people.

Additional information:

Kadri Laanvee

Investor Relations Manager

Phone: +372 5156662

e-mail: ...



Attachment

Tehingu info_ENG 5.12.25