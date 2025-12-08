403
SentinelOne Unveils New Innovations and Integrations with AWS to Accelerate Customers’ AI Initiatives at AWS re:Invent 2025
(MENAFN- OAK Consulting) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, December 8, 2025: SentinelOne®, today announced a series of new innovations and integrations with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to accelerate AI initiatives and fuel AI-powered security outcomes through the intelligent use of data. Unveiled at AWS re:Invent 2025, these announcements include a series of new advance integrations between SentinelOne’s AI-native Singularity cybersecurity platform and AWS Security Hub and with Amazon CloudWatch. They also introduce the addition of SentinelOne’s new Purple AI MCP Server and Observo AI data pipeline into the AWS Marketplace, dramatically simplifying how customers can purchase, integrate and harness SentinelOne’s latest AI and data innovation.
The integrations and new offerings help organizations running on AWS secure their cloud workloads, endpoints, identities and GenAI applications with unified visibility, agentic AI, and intelligent data pipelines that reduce cost, simplify operations, and speed time to value.
“Security data is the fuel that powers AI-driven, autonomous security. SentinelOne in collaboration with AWS has long believed that open platforms, open data standards like OCSF, and intelligent, unified data lakes are key to protecting customers’ ever growing attack surface – from endpoints to the cloud to AI,” said Ely Kahn, Chief Product Officer at SentinelOne. “At re:Invent, we’re once again working together to accelerate the adoption and efficacy of AI defenses by making it easy for customers to intelligently and cost effectively harness security data across their entire digital footprint.”
New integrations to unify data and protect endpoint, cloud and AI attack surfaces
Building on shared vision for security in the AI era, SentinelOne in collaboration with AWS is expanding to include new integrations with AWS’ security offerings.
•AWS Security Hub Integration with Singularity AI SIEM – AWS Security Hub prioritizes critical security issues and helps customers respond at scale to protect their cloud environment by providing a clearer, near real-time picture of their cloud security status. Through the integration with SentinelOne, organizations can instantly and seamlessly stream prioritized AWS Security Hub findings into SentinelOne’s Singularity AI SIEM, where they are automatically correlated with endpoint, identity and AI telemetry. This unified context can then be used to automate response, accelerate investigations, and remediate modern threats at scale.
•Integration with new Amazon CloudWatch capabilities – CloudWatch reduces operational complexity and accelerates insights by unifying operational, security, and compliance data in one place, leveraging the OCSF open data standard for security data. Immediately upon launch, customers can benefit from bidirectional data flows between the Singularity Platform and Amazon CloudWatch to gain visibility across attack surfaces, leverage correlations to identify and respond to potential threats, and unlock greater flexibility for enriching and storing security data.
•Accelerating AI-Powered Security Through Faster Data Onboarding – SentinelOne is also introducing support for AWS IAM temporary delegation to streamline setup of the new AWS Security Hub integration. This one-click experience accelerates time-to-value for AI-driven security outcomes by automatically configuring the required IAM resources to securely ingesting AWS Security Hub to correlate and enrich AWS data with endpoint, identity, and AI telemetry faster and with full customer control.
Extending the agentic power of Purple AI and AI ready data pipelines from Observo AI in AWS Marketplace
Following on the introduction of the Purple AI MCP server at SentinelOne’s OneCon 2025 event in November, as well as the recent acquisition of AI-ready data pipeline company, Observo AI, SentinelOne is expanding its line up of offerings in AWS Marketplace – simplifying how customers purchase and integrate an increasing number of SentinelOne offerings.
•Purple AI MCP Server now on AWS Marketplace – Designed to extend the power of SentinelOne’s category defining agentic analyst, Purple AI, the new Purple AI MCP Server provides secure, seamless integration between the Singularity Platform and any AI framework or large language model. Now offered in AWS Marketplace, it acts as a universal translator and intelligence hub, empowering developers and partners to build custom agentic AI experiences on AWS and beyond, powered by the full context and analytics of SentinelOne’s platform.
•SentinelOne’s Observo AI data pipeline now on the AWS GenAI Marketplace – Observo AI uses AI/ML models to help customers reduce security and observability costs by 50 percent or more while resolving incidents 40 percent faster. By intelligently reducing 80 percent of data noise before ingestion, Observo AI ensures customers only pay for high-value data in their SIEM and APM tools. Observo AI offers immediate benefit to AWS customers with native support for Amazon CloudWatch, Amazon S3, Amazon Kinesis Data Firehose, Amazon Kinesis Data Streams, Amazon Simple Queue Service (SQS), Amazon Simple Notification Service (SNS), AWS Lambda, Elastic Load Balancing (ELB), Amazon CloudFront, and Amazon Security Lake.
SentinelOne and AWS – Helping customers build and secure their AI-powered business
SentinelOne’s collaboration with AWS is built on co-innovation, deep technical alignment, and a shared focus on customer outcomes. Today, SentinelOne’s AI-powered Singularity platform integrates with more than 20 AWS services, and co-build solutions that turn shared telemetry into action through unified visibility, autonomous detection and response, and safe GenAI adoption. This helps customers gain faster time to value through native integrations and AWS Marketplace procurement, while ensuring interoperability across endpoints, cloud workloads, identities, and data. The result is a clear path from visibility to velocity on AWS that reduces complexity, shortens response times, and helps organizations securely build AI and scale initiatives, while automating and modernizing security operations.
