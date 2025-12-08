403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Hungary Plans Challenging EU’s Russian Energy Ban
(MENAFN) Hungary intends to challenge the EU’s RePowerEU Russian energy prohibition at the European Court of Justice once the legislation is finalized next week, according to Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto.
The European Commission introduced the initiative in 2022 following the escalation of the Ukraine conflict, aiming to phase out all Russian fossil fuel imports by the close of 2027.
A tentative accord between the European Council and the European Parliament was revealed last week, outlining a cessation of Russian liquefied natural gas imports by the end of 2026, while pipeline deliveries would gradually stop by November 2027.
Hungary and Slovakia, countries that remain highly reliant on Russian energy, have voiced opposition to the plan, asserting that these measures would threaten their energy security.
In a post on X on Sunday, Szijjarto stated that Budapest and Bratislava will submit an “annulment request to the European Court of Justice” immediately after the regulation’s adoption and will request a suspension of the rules while the court examines the case.
He explained, “We are taking this step because banning Russian oil and gas imports would make the secure energy supply of Hungary and Slovakia impossible and would lead to dramatic price increases,” labeling the regulation as “massive legal fraud.”
The European Commission introduced the initiative in 2022 following the escalation of the Ukraine conflict, aiming to phase out all Russian fossil fuel imports by the close of 2027.
A tentative accord between the European Council and the European Parliament was revealed last week, outlining a cessation of Russian liquefied natural gas imports by the end of 2026, while pipeline deliveries would gradually stop by November 2027.
Hungary and Slovakia, countries that remain highly reliant on Russian energy, have voiced opposition to the plan, asserting that these measures would threaten their energy security.
In a post on X on Sunday, Szijjarto stated that Budapest and Bratislava will submit an “annulment request to the European Court of Justice” immediately after the regulation’s adoption and will request a suspension of the rules while the court examines the case.
He explained, “We are taking this step because banning Russian oil and gas imports would make the secure energy supply of Hungary and Slovakia impossible and would lead to dramatic price increases,” labeling the regulation as “massive legal fraud.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment