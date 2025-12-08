403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Australia’s ex-deputy PM enlists in anti-immigration One Nation party
(MENAFN) Barnaby Joyce, former deputy prime minister and long-time figure in Australia’s Nationals party, has joined the anti-immigration One Nation party, less than two weeks after resigning from the opposition Nationals. Joyce confirmed his move on Monday during a radio interview in Tamworth, New South Wales, acknowledging that his decision might “hurt” some people.
One Nation leader Pauline Hanson welcomed Joyce, praising his experience and commitment to representing farmers and regional Australians. Joyce will serve as One Nation’s representative in the House of Representatives until the next federal election, after which he plans to run for a Senate seat with the party.
In a Facebook post explaining his decision, Joyce criticized current government policies, saying Australia’s energy strategy has been “eviscerated” and arguing that immigration has made it harder for Australians to buy homes, start families, and grow the population independently. On culture, he emphasized the importance of a unified “Australian culture” despite diversity in faith, race, and color.
Nationals leader David Littleproud expressed disappointment, describing One Nation as “a party of protest which is never able to achieve anything other than headlines.” The Nationals remain the junior partner in the coalition opposition alongside the conservative Liberals.
Joyce’s political career has been eventful: he served as a Queensland senator from 2004 to 2013, has held the New England seat in NSW for over a decade, and became Nationals leader and deputy prime minister in 2016. He resigned from the deputy PM role in 2018 following public backlash over an extra-marital affair with a staffer, prompting restrictions on workplace relationships known as the “bonk ban.”
Joyce has also been known for high-profile controversies, including a 2015 dispute with Hollywood actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard over pet quarantine rules. In recent weeks, Joyce had stopped attending Nationals’ party meetings, signaling his departure, and last month announced he would not seek re-election for his seat.
The move aligns Joyce with Hanson, whose One Nation party has been criticized for controversial stances on immigration and Islam, including wearing a burqa in parliament as part of a campaign to ban the garment. Hanson’s rhetoric has echoed earlier warnings in her 1996 and 2016 speeches about Australia being “swamped” by certain groups.
Joyce’s defection marks a significant political shift, highlighting rising tensions within Australia’s conservative and regional political landscape.
One Nation leader Pauline Hanson welcomed Joyce, praising his experience and commitment to representing farmers and regional Australians. Joyce will serve as One Nation’s representative in the House of Representatives until the next federal election, after which he plans to run for a Senate seat with the party.
In a Facebook post explaining his decision, Joyce criticized current government policies, saying Australia’s energy strategy has been “eviscerated” and arguing that immigration has made it harder for Australians to buy homes, start families, and grow the population independently. On culture, he emphasized the importance of a unified “Australian culture” despite diversity in faith, race, and color.
Nationals leader David Littleproud expressed disappointment, describing One Nation as “a party of protest which is never able to achieve anything other than headlines.” The Nationals remain the junior partner in the coalition opposition alongside the conservative Liberals.
Joyce’s political career has been eventful: he served as a Queensland senator from 2004 to 2013, has held the New England seat in NSW for over a decade, and became Nationals leader and deputy prime minister in 2016. He resigned from the deputy PM role in 2018 following public backlash over an extra-marital affair with a staffer, prompting restrictions on workplace relationships known as the “bonk ban.”
Joyce has also been known for high-profile controversies, including a 2015 dispute with Hollywood actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard over pet quarantine rules. In recent weeks, Joyce had stopped attending Nationals’ party meetings, signaling his departure, and last month announced he would not seek re-election for his seat.
The move aligns Joyce with Hanson, whose One Nation party has been criticized for controversial stances on immigration and Islam, including wearing a burqa in parliament as part of a campaign to ban the garment. Hanson’s rhetoric has echoed earlier warnings in her 1996 and 2016 speeches about Australia being “swamped” by certain groups.
Joyce’s defection marks a significant political shift, highlighting rising tensions within Australia’s conservative and regional political landscape.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment