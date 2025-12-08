403
DR Congo Sees Historic Chance for Peace in US-Mediated Deal
(MENAFN) The Democratic Republic of the Congo views a forthcoming US-facilitated agreement with Rwanda, scheduled for signing in Washington, DC, on Thursday, as a historic opportunity to resolve the violent conflict in eastern Congo, according to the president’s spokesperson. She clarified that the pact will ensure the nation maintains full control over its mineral resources, not a “sell-off.”
Congolese President Felix Tshisekedi and Rwandan President Paul Kagame arrived in the United States on Wednesday to finalize a peace accord designed to implement a US-mediated agreement initially reached in June.
Tshisekedi’s spokesperson, Tina Salama, told reporters in Washington ahead of the signing that both leaders are expected to approve the final agreement as well as the Regional Economic Integration Framework, which was negotiated last month.
Thursday’s meeting marks the conclusion of several months of diplomatic efforts led by US President Donald Trump.
“The agreement reaffirms Congo's full sovereignty over its territory, as well as its exclusive control over the exploitation and processing of minerals. There is no sell-off,” Salama stated.
She added that the pact is intended to end the decades-long armed conflict in eastern Congo, stabilize the affected regions, and boost local economic development.
Congolese Communication Minister Patrick Muyaya highlighted that achieving peace in Congo remains the central goal in all mediation efforts by Qatar and the US.
Muyaya further explained that ending all hostilities, including the withdrawal of foreign forces from Congolese territory, is the most critical component for establishing lasting peace.
