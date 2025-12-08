403
Thailand carries out airstrikes in Cambodia
(MENAFN) Fresh hostilities broke out along the Thai-Cambodian frontier on Monday, with Thailand launching airstrikes inside Cambodian territory as both governments traded accusations of breaching a ceasefire that had been arranged by international mediators.
The long-running border dispute — which intensified in July after more than fifty years of tension — briefly paused when a truce was reached following several days of fierce battles. According to reports, that agreement has now unraveled.
Thai military officials stated that the latest confrontations began on Sunday, alleging that Cambodian forces opened fire on Thai units in the eastern province of Ubon Ratchathani. According to the army, one Thai servicemember died and four others sustained injuries before additional troops came under artillery and drone attacks at Anupong Base.
Later on Monday, the Royal Thai Air Force spokesman Air Marshal Jackkrit Thammavichai confirmed that F-16 jets had been dispatched to “reduce Cambodia’s military capabilities to the minimum level necessary to safeguard national security and protect civilians.”
Cambodian officials countered with their own allegations. A spokeswoman for the Cambodian Defense Ministry, Lieutenant General Maly Socheata, asserted that Thai troops had launched multiple assaults using small arms, mortars, and tanks. She insisted, “The Thai side also falsely accused Cambodia without any basis, despite the fact that Cambodian forces did not retaliate at all,” while rejecting claims of any troop buildup along the frontier.
The roots of the dispute stretch back to the colonial era, when borders were drawn by France, which governed Cambodia until 1953. The clashes that erupted in July resulted in dozens of fatalities and forced more than 200,000 people from their homes on both sides of the border.
