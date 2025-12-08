Malayalam Actor Dileep Acquitted In 2017 Actress Assault Case By Kerala Court

MENAFN - Live Mint) The Ernakulam Principal Sessions Court on Monday acquitted Malayalam actor Dileep in the 2017 actress assault case, bringing a dramatic close to one of Kerala's most intensely scrutinised criminal trials of the past decade. While Dileep was cleared of all charges, the court convicted six accused, including principal accused Sunil NS, better known as Pulsar Suni.

Who has been convicted in the case?

Judge Honey M Varghese found Pulsar Suni and five others guilty of multiple offences under the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act.

Those convicted are:

Sunil NS (Pulsar Suni)

Martin Antony

Manikandan B

Vijeesh VP

Salim H (Vadival Salim)

Pradeep

The court held them guilty under IPC Sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), 340–354, 366, 354B, 376D (gang rape), and also under Section 66A of the IT Act. Sentencing will follow separately.

What happened on the night of the 2017 assault?

The case pertains to the abduction and sexual assault of a prominent South Indian actress on 17 February 2017, when she was travelling to a film location in Thrissur. A group of men allegedly forced their way into her moving vehicle, assaulted her, and recorded videos of the attack.

The next day, the vehicle's driver, Martin Antony, was arrested. Within a week, police apprehended Pulsar Suni, a known history-sheeter, who became the first accused. Additional arrests followed through the month as the investigation widened.

Suni remained in custody for more than seven years until the Supreme Court granted him bail last year.

Why was Dileep arrested and how did his case progress?

In July 2017, actor Dileep was arrested for allegedly conspiring in the assault, purportedly to take revenge after the survivor had informed his then-wife about an alleged extramarital affair.

His early bail applications were rejected twice by the Kerala High Court. He eventually secured bail in October 2017 after spending 83 days in custody.

The Crime Branch later accused Dileep of violating bail conditions, though the court ultimately found insufficient grounds to convict him.

Which charges were framed against the accused?

The charges invoked a wide range of IPC provisions, including:

120B – Criminal conspiracy

109 – Abetment

366 – Kidnapping or abducting a woman

354, 354B, 357 – Use of criminal force with intent to outrage modesty, disrobe, or confine

376D – Gang rape

201 – Destruction of evidence

212 – Harbouring an offender

34 – Common intention

Several individuals were added through supplementary charge sheets, while others were discharged or turned approvers during the prolonged investigation.

Who stood trial and how did the case evolve?

Fourteen individuals were named at various stages, but the final trial centred on the following accused:

A1: Sunil NS (Pulsar Suni)

A2: Martin Antony

A3: Manikandan B

A4: Vijeesh VP

A5: Salim H (Vadival Salim)

A6: Pradeep

A7: Charlie Thomas

A8: P. Gopalakrishnan (Dileep) – acquitted

A9: Sanilkumar (Mesthiri Sanil)

A15: Sarath G Nair

Two accused - advocate Pratheesh Chacko and Raju Joseph - were discharged during the trial. Others, including Vishnu, Vipin Lal BL, and Aneesh PK, turned approvers and were examined as prosecution witnesses.