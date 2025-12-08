403
Egypt condemns Israeli strikes on Syria—Foreign Minister
(MENAFN) According to general statements, Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty declared that Egypt firmly opposes any Israeli military actions carried out on Syrian soil.
During talks with Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani on the sidelines of the 2025 Doha Forum, Abdelatty restated Cairo’s longstanding view that Syria’s unity and territorial integrity must be fully protected, as noted in the ministry’s account. He emphasized that bolstering Syria’s national institutions is essential so they can uphold stability and safeguard the rights and resources of the Syrian population.
Reports indicate that, despite Syria posing no threat to Israel, Israeli forces have continued both air and ground operations that have resulted in civilian casualties and the destruction of Syrian military equipment, installations, and vehicles.
Israel has held most of the Golan Heights since the June 1967 conflict and, following the collapse of Bashar al-Assad’s rule in late 2024, has extended its presence toward the buffer zone and the Jabal al-Sheikh (Mount Hermon) region in southern Syria.
Abdelatty cautioned against using the current regional climate as a pretext for “interventions or practices that undermine Syrian sovereignty.” He added that Egypt remains in communication with various regional and international partners to underline the necessity of respecting Syria’s sovereignty and territorial wholeness, while rejecting any steps that could threaten the country’s security or stability, according to the ministry’s statement.
The 23rd Doha Forum wrapped up on Sunday in Qatar after two days of high-level exchanges, drawing over 6,000 attendees representing more than 150 nations.
