SED Initta And Intel Deepen Strategic Partnership To Accelerate AI-Driven Retail Transformation

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CHONGQING, China, Dec. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SED Initta Technology, a global leader in intelligent retail solutions, strengthened its long-standing strategic collaboration with Intel during the Intel Technology Innovation and Industrial Ecosystem Summit in Chongqing, held in celebration of Intel's 40th anniversary in China. The summit underscored Intel's pivotal role in China's digital economy and highlighted new pathways for next-generation retail intelligence.

Advancing a Shared Vision for AI-Powered Retail

During the summit, SED Initta's Chairman Mr. William Li and the company's delegation met with Intel executives, including Stacey Shulman, Vice President and General Manager of HEC. The two companies held in-depth discussions on the future of intelligent retail, joint product development, and scalable deployment of AI-driven technologies.

Mr. Li shared SED Initta's global AI deployment experience and international growth strategy, reinforcing the company's deep domain expertise and commitment to building practical, outcome-driven customer solutions that align with Intel's vision for a more intelligent and interconnected retail ecosystem.









Recognized as an Intel® Partner Alliance“Prestige Partner”

A major milestone highlighted at the summit was SED Initta's designation as one of the inaugural“Prestige Partners” within the Intel® Partner Alliance – Intel's highest partnership tier. This recognition reflects the company's deep technical synergy, shared values, and long-term commitment to advancing retail innovation.

Together, the companies have already delivered impactful solutions addressing end-to-end retail challenges – from smart-store digitalization and supply-chain optimization to customer-experience enhancement and data-driven intelligence.

“This recognition is both an honor and a responsibility,” said Mr. Li.“As industries advance toward intelligent transformation, we believe that open collaboration and the responsible use of technology are essential to enabling global progress.”

Driving the Shift from Digitalization to“Intelligentization”

Looking ahead, SED Initta and Intel will continue to expand their partnership to accelerate the transition from digitalization to deep intelligence in retail. By integrating AI, edge computing, and cloud-native architectures, the partnership aims not only to improve operational efficiency but also to fundamentally redefine the retail experience for consumers worldwide.

The two companies will work together to build a next-generation smart retail ecosystem -- contributing to a more efficient, inclusive, and intelligent industrial future.

About SED Initta Technology

Headquartered in Shenzhen, SED Initta Technology is a global leader in intelligent retail equipment and end-to-end solutions. With over 30 years of industry experience, its product portfolio includes point-of-sale systems, self-service terminals, AI scales, digital signage, and pioneering AI-vision solutions such as the SmartEyeTM Anti-Loss System.

SED Initta serves an extensive international customer base, including Burger King, Walmart, Sam's Club, and major commercial and financial groups across China, the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region.

As a long-standing Intel Prestige Partner, SED Initta continues to advance innovation at the intersection of retail technology and advanced computing.

