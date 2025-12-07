Interior Ministry Of Benin Foils Attempted Coup

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, AP reported this in an article.

"In the early morning of Sunday, December 7, 2025, a small group of soldiers launched a mutiny with the aim of destabilizing the state and its institutions," Seidou said.

He added that "faced with this situation, the Beninese Armed Forces and their leadership, true to their oath, remained committed to the republic."

Earlier, a group of soldiers calling themselves the Military Committee for Renewal appeared on Benin's state television, announcing the removal of President Patrice Talon, the dissolution of the government, and all state institutions. The rebels said that Lieutenant Colonel Pascal Tigri had been appointed as the new leader of the Military Committee.

Since gaining independence from France in 1960, Benin has experienced numerous coups, especially in the first decades after independence.

Since 1991, the country had remained politically stable.

