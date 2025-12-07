Public Health Minister Meets Albanian Counterpart, WHO EMRO Regional Director And Bill Gates

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Minister of Public Health, HE Mansoor bin Ebrahim Al Mahmoud, met separately on Sunday with Minister of Health and Social Protection of the Republic of Albania, HE Dr. Evis Sala, Regional Director of the World Health Organization (WHO) Regional Office for the Eastern Mediterranean (EMRO), HE Dr. Hanan Balkhy, and HE Bill Gates, co-founder of Microsoft.

The meetings, held on the sidelines of the 23rd edition of the Doha Forum, discussed strengthening cooperation between the State of Qatar and Albania, the WHO, and Microsoft in the health fields, in addition to a number of key topics on the agenda of the Doha Forum 2025.