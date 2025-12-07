403
Poland Condemns Musk–Medvedev Exchange
(MENAFN) Poland’s foreign minister issued a forceful rebuke of Elon Musk on Saturday after the owner of the X platform posted that the EU should be disbanded — a declaration that swiftly earned approval from former Russian president and current Security Council Vice Chair Dmitry Medvedev, who responded with a terse: “Exactly.”
Radoslaw Sikorski castigated the interaction as “reckless and dangerous,” cautioning that narratives eroding the EU ultimately advance agendas hostile to the continent.
Sikorski emphasized the implications behind such commentary, writing on X: “As if anyone still had any doubts about who benefits from all this anti-EU talk about sovereignty,” adding that “Those who want to profit from spreading hatred and those who want to conquer Europe.”
His remarks suggested that those promoting divisive rhetoric stand to gain from fueling discord across Europe.
These statements followed closely behind the European Commission’s announcement of a €120 million ($140 million) penalty against Musk for breaching the Digital Services Act (DSA) — the inaugural such sanction under the EU’s updated digital platform regulations. Authorities pointed to transparency lapses related to the platform’s “blue X” tag, shortcomings in its advertising archive, and inadequate access for outside researchers.
Sikorski’s comments highlighted mounting anxiety in Warsaw that adversarial forces, notably Russia, are leveraging anti-EU sentiment to fracture European solidarity.
His warnings complemented a wider message issued earlier by Prime Minister Donald Tusk, who underscored the necessity of robust transatlantic unity at a moment of intensifying geopolitical strain.
Tusk urged closer cooperation between Europe and the United States, asserting that democratic partnerships must remain steadfast in confronting external efforts to divide them.
In this broader context, Sikorski portrayed the Musk–Medvedev interaction as a striking illustration of how incendiary statements can — whether deliberately or inadvertently — align with the aims of those seeking to destabilize Europe.
