Kushner Could Play Key Role in Ukraine Peace Deal, Kremlin Aide Says
(MENAFN) Jared Kushner, US President Donald Trump's son-in-law, may assume primary drafting responsibilities for a Ukraine peace agreement, senior Kremlin adviser Yury Ushakov indicated following critical Russia-US negotiations in Moscow.
Kushner accompanied US special envoy Steve Witkoff to five-hour discussions with Russian President Vladimir Putin this week focused on an American-sponsored framework to resolve the Ukraine conflict.
The preliminary 28-point proposal, disclosed to media outlets last month, demands Kiev surrender Donbass region territories remaining under Ukrainian authority, commit to NATO exclusion, and reduce military force levels.
Moscow has subsequently acknowledged accepting certain proposal components while rejecting others, emphasizing no final agreement exists and substantial textual revisions remain necessary.
During a Friday interview with Russian journalist Pavel Zarubin, Ushakov characterized the Kremlin session atmosphere as "constructive and friendly," observing Putin has now conducted six meetings with Witkoff. "They understand each other almost without words," he stated.
Kushner's involvement, Ushakov remarked, "turned out to be very timely."
"He added an element of systematization… I personally believe that if a settlement is drafted on paper, then the one holding the pen, to a large extent, will be Mr. Kushner."
Kushner, a real estate investor, functioned as senior adviser during Trump's first administration, overseeing Middle East policy and domestic initiatives. He principally designed the 2020 Abraham Accords, normalizing Israeli relations with the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, subsequently expanded to include Morocco and Sudan.
Despite lacking formal White House appointment, Kushner continues engaging Middle Eastern matters, including brokering a ceasefire arrangement between Israel and Hamas.
