Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Poland’s FM denounces Elon Musk comments on EU

2025-12-07 06:46:35
(MENAFN) Poland’s foreign minister on Saturday condemned Elon Musk after the social media platform owner suggested that the European Union should be dissolved, a statement that was quickly endorsed by former Russian President and current Security Council Vice Chair Dmitry Medvedev, who wrote simply: “Exactly,” according to reports.

Radoslaw Sikorski labeled the exchange “reckless and dangerous,” noting that narratives aimed at weakening the EU ultimately serve the interests of those hostile to Europe. “As if anyone still had any doubts about who benefits from all this anti-EU talk about sovereignty,” he wrote on X. “Those who want to profit from spreading hatred and those who want to conquer Europe.”

The remarks coincided with the European Commission’s announcement of a €120 million ($140 million) fine against Musk for violations of the Digital Services Act (DSA), marking the first penalty under the bloc’s updated rules for online platforms. Regulators cited a lack of transparency surrounding the platform’s “blue X” verification tag, deficiencies in its advertising repository, and limited researcher access.

Sikorski’s comments reflected growing concern in Warsaw that hostile actors, including Russia, are leveraging anti-EU sentiment to undermine European unity. His statements aligned with earlier remarks by Prime Minister Donald Tusk, who emphasized the importance of transatlantic cohesion amid escalating geopolitical tensions. Tusk urged Europe and the United States to strengthen their partnership, stressing that democratic alliances must remain resilient against external attempts to sow division.

Against this backdrop, Sikorski highlighted the Musk-Medvedev exchange as a striking example of how inflammatory rhetoric can, whether deliberately or not, align with the goals of actors seeking to destabilize Europe.

