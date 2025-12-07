Trump Orders Special Task Forces To Examine Food Supply Chain Threats In The U.S.

The White House has announced that President Donald Trump has signed an executive order creating special task forces to assess risks within the U.S. food supply chain. The move comes amid rising public concern about food prices and market manipulation.

Reuters reported on Saturday, December 6, that the initiative aims to prevent unfair pricing practices and ensure stable access to essential food items for American consumers. The administration says the review will focus on transparency and fairness in the market.

Trump emphasized that the investigation will particularly target anti-competitive behavior by foreign companies operating in the U.S. food sector. He warned that such conduct contributes to rising living costs for American families and could pose long-term national security risks.

Under the executive order, the U.S. attorney general and the head of the Federal Trade Commission will be authorized to take legal action if violations are uncovered. They may also recommend new regulatory frameworks to protect competition and strengthen oversight.

Industry experts say the order reflects growing concern in Washington over supply chain vulnerabilities exposed during recent disruptions. Analysts note that food consolidation and pricing power have become politically sensitive issues.

Consumer advocates have cautiously welcomed the move, saying federal scrutiny is overdue. However, some trade groups argue that regulatory pressure could raise compliance costs and disrupt imports.

If the task forces identify systemic weaknesses, policymakers are expected to pursue reforms aimed at safeguarding supply chains, ensuring fair competition, and stabilizing prices for American households in the coming months.

