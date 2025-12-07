Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Indigo To Operate 1,650 Flights On Sunday, Cancels 650

2025-12-07 06:09:12
File photo

Mumbai- IndiGo is operating 1,650 flights of its 2,300 daily domestic and international flights on Sunday, and 650 remain cancelled for the day, amid the airline's operations gradually stabilising after massive disruptions in the last five days, the airline said.

IndiGo also said it is expecting to stabilise the network by December 10 against the earlier anticipated timeline of December 10-15.

In another development, the airline saw its on-time performance from six metro airports on Saturday improving to 20.7 per cent, as per the Civil Aviation Ministry website.

It operated more flights on Saturday at around 1,500 against about 800 cancellations.

The disruptions have resulted in hundreds of flight cancellations and delays in the last few days, causing hardships to thousands of passengers.

Kashmir Observer

