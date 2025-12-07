Social Security Investment Fund Strengthens Economic Role, Expands Strategic Portfolio

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 7 (Petra) – The Social Security Investment Fund (SSIF) continues to reinforce its position as one of the Kingdom's most influential institutional investors, managing a diversified national portfolio guided by long-term strategic objectives that focus on maximizing returns, safeguarding contributors' funds, and ensuring the financial sustainability of the social security system.In parallel, the Fund plays an active role in driving economic growth, generating employment opportunities, and channeling investments into productive and service-oriented sectors with direct developmental impact, consistent with the Economic Modernization Vision and national development priorities.The SSIF's portfolio structure reflects a balanced investment philosophy that diversifies economic exposure, distributes risks, and achieves stable returns. This approach supports economic activity and enhances Jordan's investment climate.The Fund's assets stand at approximately JD18 billion, equivalent to around 45 percent of Gross Domestic Product (GDP), distributed across key economic sectors and all governorates, underscoring its national economic weight and its central role in supporting financial stability and reinforcing economic dynamism.In the banking sector, a core component of the Fund's holdings on the Amman Stock Exchange, the Fund invests in both commercial and Islamic banks, recognizing the sector's importance in financing economic activity across industries including technology, tourism, and renewable energy. The sector also represents a major employer of highly skilled Jordanian talent.In manufacturing, the Fund prioritizes mining industries, given their strategic role in exports and economic growth and their ability to generate extensive job opportunities. The Fund maintains strategic stakes in the Jordan Phosphate Mines Company, the Arab Potash Company, and the Jordan Cement Factories Company. It is also examining new partnerships in related industries such as phosphoric acid production to expand value-added industrial chains.Within the services sector, responsible for two-thirds of GDP and three-quarters of national employment, the Fund holds investments in leading publicly listed companies, including the Jordanian Duty Free Shops, as well as several firms in insurance and financial services. It also maintains a 7 percent stake in MadfoatCom, the electronic payments company.Tourism remains a strategic investment pillar. The Fund owns a portfolio of hotels in Amman, the Dead Sea, Petra, and Aqaba, all managed by the InterContinental Hotels Group and operated through the National Company of Tourism Development, a wholly owned subsidiary. These hotels provide approximately 1,300 jobs for Jordanian men and women. The Fund also owns additional hospitality assets across various governorates and holds stakes in major tourism ventures including Saraya Aqaba, Tala Bay, M?venpick, Sheraton, and Marriott Dead Sea projects.In the energy sector, the Fund's investments span oil refining, electricity generation and distribution, and renewable energy. The Fund holds shares in the Jordan Petroleum Refinery Company, the Kingdom Electricity Company, the Kingdom for Energy Investments, and the National Electric Power Company, as well as indirect stakes in electricity distribution companies and the Zarqa Power Plant. It is currently evaluating bids for a fourth solar plant in Shobak with a capacity of 1 megawatt, complementing three existing plants totaling 15 megawatts that supply electricity to Social Security facilities and hotels.The Fund's real estate portfolio, valued at approximately JD894.4 million, includes land and commercial complexes across the governorates. It continues to develop mixed-use projects and lease properties under various models, including Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) arrangements. The Fund has launched an online investment opportunities platform and is currently advancing development plans for the Hamr and Qastal lands.In agriculture, and in alignment with national food security priorities and His Majesty King Abdullah II's vision for enhancing strategic crop production, the Fund established the Daman Investment and Agricultural Industries Company (DIAI) in 2020. The project, which began operations in late 2021, is managed by Jordanian talent and has created 120 permanent jobs, 90 percent of which are held by residents of Mudawwarah and the southern governorates, alongside 80 seasonal jobs, half of them for local women.Development zones remain among the Fund's most significant investment priorities. In 2009, it established the Daman for Development Zones Company, a wholly owned subsidiary serving as the Fund's investment arm for developing the King Hussein bin Talal Development Zone in Mafraq and the Irbid Development Zone. Investments in the Mafraq zone alone have reached JD700 million, with 71 established or upcoming factories generating approximately 1,850 jobs. In Irbid, investments total JD46 million, with 2,315 jobs created.The Financial Leasing Company, established in 2016, finances major national infrastructure projects in health, transport, and public services. Its portfolio includes the Tafila Government Hospital, the Amman-Madouneh Customs Center, and the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project between Amman and Zarqa, in addition to financing 64 diesel buses and the Ma'an Military Hospital. Total approved financing decisions have reached approximately JD320 million.In pharmaceuticals, the Fund continues to enhance its position through strategic investments in leading companies such as Hikma Pharmaceuticals and Dar Aldawa Pharmaceuticals, both of which have achieved regional and global success.Through this diversified investment strategy, the Social Security Investment Fund reaffirms its role as a national economic engine, supporting financial sustainability, reinforcing the resilience of the social security system, and directing investments toward sectors that generate long-term value for current and future generations.