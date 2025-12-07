Russians Strike Energy Facilities In Poltava And Chernihiv Regions
“Last night, the enemy struck energy infrastructure facilities in the Poltava region, in particular the city of Kremenchuk, and the Chernihiv region. Energy companies are doing everything possible to restore power to all customers as quickly as possible,” the statement said.
All regions of Ukraine are currently subject to hourly power outages and power restrictions for industrial users and enterprises.
The timing and scope of the restrictions are subject to change.Read also: War update: 161 clashes on frontline; Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka sectors remain most intense
As reported by Ukrinform, Ukrenergo's Chairman of the Management Board, Vitalii Zaichenko, believes that it may take weeks to improve the electricity supply situation following the Russian attac on the night of December 6.
