Inter Miami made history on Saturday by winning its first-ever MLS Cup, defeating Vancouver Whitecaps 3-1 at the Chase Stadium in a thrilling final.

Despite Vancouver's coach Thomas Müller guiding his team with tactical control and creating dangerous opportunities, Inter Miami's experience and Messi's influence proved decisive in the outcome.

In critical moments, Rodrigo De Paul and Tadeo Allende capitalized on precise passes from Lionel Messi, scoring the goals that secured the championship for Inter Miami.

This victory marked Lionel Messi's first MLS trophy, concluding a spectacular season in the United States with a triumphant achievement for the Argentine star.

After the match, Messi said,“Winning this cup was one of our main goals. Last year we were eliminated early, and this year we aimed for the championship.”

He added,“We have an incredible team; everyone gave their best, and the result is this historic title for Inter Miami.”

Messi's arrival in the summer of 2023 transformed MLS, elevating Inter Miami from a club with no previous titles to a legitimate league contender, attracting international attention.

This championship not only enhances the club's prestige in American soccer but also highlights the growing competitiveness of MLS. Analysts note that the presence of stars like Messi, De Paul, and Busquets promises more exciting and high-level seasons ahead, laying a foundation for future Inter Miami triumphs.

