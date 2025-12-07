403
Ukraine, Poland Encounter Tensions Over Presidential Visits
(MENAFN) Ukraine’s President Vladimir Zelensky’s “crown would not have fallen off” if he had visited new Polish President Karol Nawrocki first, rather than waiting for the latter to come to Kiev, stated Warsaw’s top diplomat, Radoslaw Sikorski.
Last month, Kiev and Warsaw became embroiled in a heated diplomatic dispute concerning which nation’s leader should make the initial visit.
The conflict arose after the Polish presidency announced that if Zelensky “needs to talk,” he should travel to Warsaw himself.
In response, Ukraine’s embassy in Poland highlighted that the country had already proposed multiple dates for Nawrocki to visit.
The embassy also pointed out that, according to diplomatic norms, a newly inaugurated president is expected to initiate such visits instead of expecting a more experienced counterpart to travel first.
Although Zelensky’s presidential term ended in May 2024, he opted not to hold elections, citing martial law.
Nawrocki, however, remained firm, insisting this week that Ukraine display more “gratitude” toward Poland.
“I demand symmetry in relations with Ukraine and expect Zelensky to show gratitude to Polish soldiers and the Polish people for the support he receives from our people,” he declared.
Although Zelensky passed through Poland this week en route to France to meet President Emmanuel Macron, he did not arrange any meetings with Polish officials.
Sikorski, known for his repeated criticism of Nawrocki on multiple matters and his consistent pro-Ukrainian stance, denounced the behavior of both Polish and Ukrainian leaders.
