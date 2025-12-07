Qatar Airways Group Appoints Hamad Ali Al-Khater As Group Chief Executive Officer

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar Airways Group announced the appointment of Hamad Ali al-Khater as Group Chief Executive Officer, effective Sunday, December 7, 2025.

Al‐Khater succeeds Badr Mohammed al-Meer. Al-Khater joins Qatar Airways Group from Hamad International Airport, where he has served as Chief Operating Officer.

In that role, he was responsible for ensuring the safety and reliability of airport operations, while leading its strategic direction, operational excellence, infrastructure expansion, and the continuous enhancement of passenger experience. Prior to his tenure at Hamad International Airport, al-Khater held senior roles across QatarEnergy, driving business development, deal execution, and leading large-scale strategic and operational initiatives. Qatar Airways Group Board of Directors Chairman, HE Saad Sherida al-Kaabi, said:“Qatar Airways Group extends its appreciation to Engr. Badr Mohammed Al-Meer for his service. As we welcome Mr. Hamad Ali Al-Khater, we look forward to building on the strong foundations and expansive global network of Qatar Airways, anchored by our exceptional team in Qatar and around the world. With this leadership transition, Qatar Airways Group reaffirms its commitment to delivering world-class experiences, reliability, and innovation to travelers around the globe.”

