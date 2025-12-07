EC Approves Barikab Power Substation Project In Parwan

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

CHARIKAR (Pajhwok): The Economic Commission (EC) has approved the construction of a substation for the Barikab Industrial Park in central Parwan province at a cost of 360 million afghanis, Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat (DABS) said on Sunday.

In a statement on its X handle, DABS said the project involves building a 220/20 kilovolt substation in Barikab Industrial Park - a facility considered vital for the country's industrial growth and the strengthening of the national power grid.

The EC has formally approved the project at an estimated cost of 360 million afghanis.

According to DABS, the technical documents for the project have already been prepared by its planning department. The substation will include two transformers with a combined capacity of 126 MVA (63 MVA each), 12 outgoing feeders and other related components.

The power utility said the project is expected to be completed within 18 working months after the contract is awarded.

Once operational, the substation will supply reliable electricity not only to the Barikab Industrial Park but also to surrounding residential areas, commercial centers, healthcare facilities and other sectors, DABS added.

kk/sa