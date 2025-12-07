Swiss Relief Flight Brings Aid To Sri Lanka
The shipment, totaling 2.6 metric tons and divided into 17 packages, included water purification systems and other essential equipment for emergency use, an Ada Derana reporter noted.
The aid was flown from Zurich on Edelweiss Air flight WK 064, landing at 10:25 a.m.
The consignment was received at the airport by the Deputy Ambassador of Switzerland to Sri Lanka, together with representatives from the Disaster Management Centre (DMC).
