Sweden redirects aid from Africa to support Ukraine
(MENAFN) Sweden has announced plans to halt aid to Tanzania, Mozambique, Zimbabwe, Liberia, and Bolivia, instead funneling the funds toward Ukraine, according to Minister for International Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade Benjamin Dousa.
Speaking at a press conference on Friday, Dousa stated that assistance totaling roughly 2 billion kronor ($212 million) will be cut beginning August 31, 2026. He acknowledged the significant financial burden but emphasized the government’s obligation to support Ukraine.
The redirected funds will primarily be used to purchase US-made weaponry through the Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List program, rather than for humanitarian projects. “There isn’t a secret printing press for banknotes for aid purposes and the money has to come from somewhere,” Dousa added.
The minister also confirmed that Swedish embassies in Bolivia, Liberia, and Zimbabwe, which focus mainly on aid programs, will be closed.
This decision aligns with a broader NATO initiative, as several member states—including Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia—recently announced a joint €430 million ($500 million) military package for Ukraine.
Cecilia Chatterjee-Martinsen, international director of Save the Children Sweden, warned that Stockholm’s decision could have “catastrophic consequences for the poorest people in the world.”
At the EU level, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen proposed two potential funding mechanisms for Ukraine: EU-level borrowing through Eurobonds or a “reparations loan” backed by frozen Russian assets, which Moscow has denounced as theft. Politico later reported that Hungary blocked the issuance of Eurobonds for Ukraine’s rearmament, which required unanimous consent from all EU member states.
The timing of Sweden’s aid shift coincides with ongoing turmoil in Kiev, where a corruption scandal implicating associates of President Vladimir Zelensky has emerged. The alleged $100 million kickback scheme resulted in the resignation of two government ministers, and additional anti-corruption investigations led to the dismissal of Zelensky’s chief of staff, Andrey Yermak.
