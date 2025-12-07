403
Canadian FM announces Syria has been taken off from terrorism list
(MENAFN) Canada announced on Friday that it has removed Syria from its list of state sponsors of terrorism, according to reports from the country’s Foreign Ministry.
"Following extensive review, the Government of Canada has removed Syria from Canada's List of Foreign State Supporters of Terrorism under the State Immunity Act, as well as removed Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) from the List of Terrorist Entities under the Canadian Criminal Code," the ministry stated.
The ministry said the decision aligns with similar recent actions by the UK and the US and comes in response to efforts by Syria’s transitional government to promote stability, foster an inclusive future, and collaborate with international partners to counter terrorism. Canada emphasized that it “remains committed … to counter global security threats, such as those posed by Al-Qaeda" and ISIS (Daesh).
Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham, one of the most powerful armed groups opposing the Assad regime during Syria’s civil war, was previously led by Ahmad al-Sharaa, the current head of Syria’s post-Assad transitional administration.
Canada’s Foreign Minister Anita Anand welcomed the move, praising the Syrian government for "positive steps" toward a "peaceful Syrian-led political transition" since the fall of the Assad regime last year. "Canada stands steadfast with the people of Syria in their quest for an inclusive, stable and prosperous future," she added.
Syria described Canada’s decision as “a positive and constructive development,” recognizing the negative impact of sanctions on its population and critical sectors. The Syrian Foreign Ministry said the step “marks an important milestone in advancing Syrian-Canadian relations” and opens the door to “a new phase of multifaceted cooperation.” Damascus also reiterated its willingness to engage with international partners in supporting economic recovery and reconstruction “in a manner that serves the shared interests of regional and international security and stability.”
Despite removing Syria from the terrorism list, Canada continues to maintain sanctions on 56 Syrian entities and 225 individuals, primarily targeting former Assad regime officials, while introducing limited relief measures. Earlier this year, the Canadian Foreign Ministry issued a general permit, valid until February 23, 2026, temporarily easing certain economic sanctions.
Assad, who led Syria for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia last December, ending the Baath Party’s rule that had lasted since 1963. Sharaa’s transitional government was established in January.
