403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
The International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC) and Trade and Development Bank Group (TDB Group) Celebrate Growing Partnership with New Commitments
(MENAFN- News.Africa-Wire) ABUJA, Nigeria, December 4, 2025/ -- The International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC) (), a member of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group, and the Trade and Development Bank Group (TDB Group) have been collaborating for several years financing the trade of commodities which are critical to the food and energy security of TDB Group Member States.
Building on more than US$ 800 million in TDB participation in ITFC syndicated facilities, the multilateral financial institutions have committed to further expand their cooperation in 2026 and beyond. Toward this end, the partners just signed, in Abuja, a framework agreement to grow an existing ITFC Murahaba facility to TDB by US$100 million with a target to scale it up to US$200 million.
The signing took place on the sidelines of the 5th Arab Africa Trade Bridges (AATB) Program Board of Governors Meeting in Abuja, Federal Republic of Nigeria.
The proposed facility aims to support TDB Grou’’s trade operations across key member countries, benefiting both the private and public sectors, supporting the import and export of strategic commodities and enhancing liquidity for essential sectors, particularly in markets where ITFC and TDB Group share development priorities.
Commenting on the signing, Eng. Adeeb Y. Al Aama, CEO of ITFC, highlighte“, “Our cooperation with TDB Group continues to demonstrate how strategic partnerships can deliver real development impact on the ground. Through this renewed and expanded collaboration, we are reinforcing our shared commitment to enabling smoother trade flows, supporting private sector competitiveness, and advancing sustainable economic growth across the re”ion.”
Admassu Tadesse, TDB Group President and Managing Director,“said, “We are delighted to celebrate and continue elevating our partnership with ITFC, which has become a key partner for TDB Group for the trade of essential commodities in our region. We look forward to continue strengthening trade, investment and other ties between OIC and TDB Group c”untries.”
As both institutions continue to deepen co-financing efforts, this engagement reinforces their shared commitment to advancing economic integration, trade competitiveness, and private-sector growth across Africa.
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC).
Building on more than US$ 800 million in TDB participation in ITFC syndicated facilities, the multilateral financial institutions have committed to further expand their cooperation in 2026 and beyond. Toward this end, the partners just signed, in Abuja, a framework agreement to grow an existing ITFC Murahaba facility to TDB by US$100 million with a target to scale it up to US$200 million.
The signing took place on the sidelines of the 5th Arab Africa Trade Bridges (AATB) Program Board of Governors Meeting in Abuja, Federal Republic of Nigeria.
The proposed facility aims to support TDB Grou’’s trade operations across key member countries, benefiting both the private and public sectors, supporting the import and export of strategic commodities and enhancing liquidity for essential sectors, particularly in markets where ITFC and TDB Group share development priorities.
Commenting on the signing, Eng. Adeeb Y. Al Aama, CEO of ITFC, highlighte“, “Our cooperation with TDB Group continues to demonstrate how strategic partnerships can deliver real development impact on the ground. Through this renewed and expanded collaboration, we are reinforcing our shared commitment to enabling smoother trade flows, supporting private sector competitiveness, and advancing sustainable economic growth across the re”ion.”
Admassu Tadesse, TDB Group President and Managing Director,“said, “We are delighted to celebrate and continue elevating our partnership with ITFC, which has become a key partner for TDB Group for the trade of essential commodities in our region. We look forward to continue strengthening trade, investment and other ties between OIC and TDB Group c”untries.”
As both institutions continue to deepen co-financing efforts, this engagement reinforces their shared commitment to advancing economic integration, trade competitiveness, and private-sector growth across Africa.
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC).
News.Africa-Wire
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
B2BINPAY Obtains El Salvador DASP Licence From CNAD, Cementing Its Lead In Regulated Crypto Payments
CommentsNo comment