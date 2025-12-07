403
US denounces drone assault on UN food truck in Sudan
(MENAFN) The United States condemned a drone attack on a UN truck delivering food to displaced persons in Sudan’s Darfur region on Saturday, according to reports.
Massad Boulos, US State Department senior advisor for Arab and African affairs, said on X, “The United States condemns the drone attack on a UN World Food Programme (WFP) truck carrying life-saving food to displaced persons in Darfur fleeing atrocities and famine.” He noted that this was the sixth attack on WFP aid in Sudan this year and criticized both sides of the conflict for using food denial as a weapon. “Humanitarian staff and assets must never be a target,” he added.
Boulos called on Sudan’s warring parties to halt hostilities and allow unhindered humanitarian access. The WFP reported that the attack occurred Thursday near Hamra El Sheikh in North Darfur, targeting one truck in a 39-vehicle convoy providing food to families who had fled to Tawilah. The truck’s cabin was destroyed and the driver seriously injured, prompting the agency to demand an immediate independent investigation.
The conflict between the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces, which began in April 2023, has resulted in thousands of deaths and displaced millions of people.
