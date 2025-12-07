403
Bill Gates says AI is set to radically reshape creativity, healthcare
(MENAFN) Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates said Saturday that artificial intelligence is set to radically reshape creativity, education, healthcare, and economic growth worldwide, cautioning that early adopters will help define the future of the technology while stressing the need to include Africa in its benefits, according to reports.
Speaking at the Doha Forum 2025, Gates compared AI’s influence to “chips or electricity or advanced medicines,” emphasizing that its potential lies not in replicating existing systems but in how societies implement it. “All we can say today is that the people who jump in early — that is where a lot of creativity is going to come,” he said. He added, “Because Africa is young, they’ll have a disproportionate number of the people who have kind of new ideas about how to shape it and take it.”
Gates highlighted AI’s ability to transform artistic and creative sectors, including film, photography, writing, and design. “Across the entire world, the idea of how AI is going to change creativity — making movies, photos, books — it's really very open-ended,” he said.
While foundational AI models are likely to continue emerging from the US and China due to their scientific resources, Gates stressed that widespread access will be maintained through “lots of free open-source capability,” and competition will help keep commercial tools broadly available.
He also underscored AI’s potential to improve public services in low-income regions, particularly in Africa, where his foundation focuses most of its efforts. “One of the great things about AI is that anyone who has a cell phone will have the ability to dial a number or connect through an application and simply talk to a doctor — a virtual doctor — which is driven by AI,” Gates said, noting that the system would retain a record of all health interactions, provide 24/7 guidance, and be free for users.
