Japan Protests Chinese Radar Attack on F-15 Aircraft
(MENAFN) Japan leveled serious accusations against Chinese fighter jets Sunday, alleging they targeted Japanese F-15 aircraft with fire-control radar during two distinct encounters over international waters.
The confrontations unfolded over waters southeast of Japan's Okinawa island on Saturday, Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi said in statement on the US social media company X.
He said the J-15 aircraft that took off from Chinese aircraft carrier, the Liaoning, locked on two Japanese military aircraft "intermittently" in the separate engagements.
Koizumi characterized the action as "dangerous," revealing Tokyo lodged a "strong protest" with Beijing, urging against repeat of such alleged incidents. No damage or injuries were reported from the incidents, he added.
The escalation surfaces amid heightened friction between Beijing and Tokyo following Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's remarks on Nov. 7 that a Chinese attack on Taiwan could legally constitute a "survival-threatening situation," potentially allowing Japan to "exercise the right of collective self-defense." Her statement raised tensions between the two countries.
China sharply criticized the comments, urged tourists not to visit Japan, suspended seafood imports, and also postponed a trilateral culture ministers' meeting with Japan and South Korea.
Taiwan is claimed by Beijing and lies near Japan's Yonaguni Island.
