US denounces drone attack on UN aid truck in Sudan
(MENAFN) The United States strongly condemned a drone attack on a UN truck delivering food to displaced individuals in Sudan’s Darfur region on Saturday.
"The United States condemns the drone attack on a UN World Food Programme (WFP) truck carrying life-saving food to displaced persons in Darfur fleeing atrocities and famine," said Massad Boulos, a senior US State Department advisor for Arab and African affairs, on the social media platform X.
Boulos highlighted that this marked the sixth assault on WFP aid in Sudan this year and accused both sides of the conflict of exploiting food deprivation as a weapon of war. He emphasized: "Humanitarian staff and assets must never be a target." He also urged Sudan’s fighting parties to end hostilities and grant unrestricted humanitarian access, stating: "The United States calls on Sudan's warring parties to cease hostilities and allow unhindered humanitarian access."
According to reports, the attack occurred Thursday near Hamra El Sheikh in North Darfur, striking one truck from a 39-vehicle convoy transporting aid to families who had fled to Tawilah in search of safety and food. The assault destroyed the truck’s cabin and seriously injured the driver, prompting calls for an immediate independent investigation.
The ongoing conflict between Sudan’s national army and the Rapid Support Forces, which erupted in April 2023, has resulted in thousands of deaths and forced millions from their homes.
