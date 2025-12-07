403
China, U.S. to Ramp Up Efforts to Stabilize Trade Ties
(MENAFN) Chinese and US top trade officials committed Friday to broadening collaborative efforts aimed at stabilizing bilateral economic ties, building on recent high-level discussions between both nations' leaders.
China's chief trade negotiator, Vice Premier He Lifeng, conducted a video conference with US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, according to state-run media.
The delegations engaged in "in-depth and constructive exchanges" on implementing the consensus reached by the countries' heads of state during their meeting in Busan, South Korea, and their Nov. 24 phone call.
Negotiators also committed to maintaining bilateral "practical cooperation going forward and properly addressing each other's concerns in the economic and trade field."
Dispute Management Framework
Representatives agreed to "continue to fully leverage the role of the China-US economic and trade consultation mechanism, continuously lengthen the list of areas for cooperation and shorten the list of problems, in order to promote the sustained, stable and positive development of China-US economic and trade relations."
US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping held a phone call on Nov. 24, during which Trump said they discussed fentanyl, soybeans and other farm products as well as the situation in Ukraine.
The conversation followed the leaders' Oct. 30 meeting in the South Korean port city of Busan, where they secured a trade agreement following tariff disputes.
