Poland criticizes Musk-Medvedev comments threatening EU unity
(MENAFN) Poland’s foreign minister strongly criticized Elon Musk over comments suggesting the European Union should be dissolved, following a post by the X platform owner that drew immediate endorsement from a high-ranking Russian official, who simply stated: “Exactly.” The minister condemned the exchange as “reckless and dangerous,” emphasizing that rhetoric aimed at weakening the EU ultimately serves adversaries of Europe.
“As if anyone still had any doubts about who benefits from all this anti-EU talk about sovereignty,” he wrote on X. “Those who want to profit from spreading hatred and those who want to conquer Europe.”
These remarks came shortly after reports confirmed that Musk had been fined €120 million ($140 million) by European authorities for breaching the bloc’s Digital Services Act (DSA),
marking the first enforcement action under the updated rules for online platforms. Regulators pointed to a lack of transparency regarding the platform’s verification “blue X” system, shortcomings in its advertising database, and restricted access for academic researchers.
The foreign minister’s comments highlighted Warsaw’s growing unease that external actors, including Russia, may exploit anti-EU sentiment to fragment European unity. His statements echoed a broader warning issued earlier in the day by the Polish prime minister, who stressed the need for transatlantic solidarity amid escalating geopolitical pressures.
The prime minister urged Europe and the United States to strengthen their collaboration, asserting that democratic alliances must remain resilient against outside efforts to sow division.
Within this context, the minister presented the exchange between Musk and the Russian official as a clear illustration of how provocative statements can, whether deliberately or inadvertently, align with the objectives of those aiming to destabilize Europe.
