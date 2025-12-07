403
Syrian Christians gradually make return to ancestral villages
(MENAFN) Since the collapse of the 61-year Baath regime a year ago, Christians in northwestern Syria who were displaced during the civil war are gradually returning to their ancestral villages, according to reports.
Before the 13-year civil war, approximately 20,000 people lived in Christian communities such as Ghassaniyah, Yacoubiyah, Judayda, and Quniyah, located west of Idlib. The conflict, however, reduced the population in these villages to around 500 at the peak of the war between 2013 and 2015, as residents fled heavy artillery, airstrikes, and clashes with forces loyal to the ousted Assad regime.
Semmaye Agop, from Quniyah, recalled his childhood in the village before being forced to relocate. “We took our children and my wife and migrated to Tartus,” he said, describing the intensifying bombardment during the war. Reflecting on their return after the regime’s fall, Agop said, “We returned to breathe our village's air. But there’s no water, no electricity, no internet. We can’t even communicate properly with our children. Still, we returned to our land. God willing, the situation will be completely fixed.”
Livan Muvas, who had first fled to Lebanon and later to the United Arab Emirates, also returned, emphasizing the long-standing connection to their homeland. “By the grace of God, we returned to our village and our land. This is the dream of all Syrians. We have been here for centuries, we are attached to our land,” Muvas said. He acknowledged the extensive destruction they found upon returning: “Traces of the (2023) earthquakes and bombardment still remain. Infrastructure problems, internet and coverage difficulties create challenges. But fellowship exists among all sectors of Syrians. We will rebuild Syria.”
The February 6, 2023 earthquakes, which impacted northwestern Syria alongside 12 Turkish provinces, left between 6,000 and 8,500 dead in the region.
Hanna Jalluf, also from Quniyah, noted that he had been displaced due to regime bombings. After returning following the fall of the Baath regime, he observed an improvement in living conditions, stating, “I stayed here and felt that life is better than before.”
