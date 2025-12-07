403
Deaf Guides Explore Nepal’s Culture, Mountains
(MENAFN) Two years ago, Rajita Deula faced an unexpected situation when a visiting group of deaf tourists asked her to show them around Kathmandu. She felt unsure.
She had never worked as a guide, lacked formal training, and only knew that she could communicate with them – a skill no other available guide possessed.
The visitors, hailing from Indonesia, the Philippines, and Thailand, had arrived for a conference dedicated to the deaf and hard of hearing community. They were eager to experience Nepal’s cultural heritage and mountainous landscapes firsthand.
Professional guides, however, encountered significant communication barriers. They were unable to comprehend the visitors’ questions or convey information in sign language.
Deula, herself a deaf Nepali, decided to accept the request despite her apprehensions and limited experience.
“I tried my best, but I knew my knowledge was limited,” she told a news agency through a sign language interpreter. “Still, it opened up a new dream in my mind.”
That single encounter became a turning point in her life. She went on to lead several delegations at the invitation of the National Federation of the Deaf Nepal.
Later, when she came across a Facebook post calling for deaf applicants for an official trekking guide training program, she didn’t hesitate to apply.
