Fed Poised for Year-End Rate Decision
(MENAFN) The US Federal Reserve is approaching next week's concluding monetary policy meeting of the year with limited information, and despite varying viewpoints among officials, expectations of a "25 basis point rate cut" are gaining traction.
The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) is set to determine the direction of the policy rate at its final session on Dec. 9-10, following its "25 basis point cut" in October.
Fed policymakers will make their decision next week in the context of constrained data availability, largely due to disruptions stemming from the US government shutdown.
After the longest shutdown in US history ended on Nov. 12, government agencies updated their data schedules.
However, essential information, including the October employment report and inflation figures, could not be released as some data was not collected during the shutdown.
During this gap, September's data—which was published belatedly by official agencies—and alternative data released by private institutions were carefully observed.
Although the accessible data offered mixed signals regarding the labor market, the most recent alternative indicators heightened concerns about "weakening employment."
