403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
UN Security Council Voices Support for Lebanon’s Sovereignty
(MENAFN) UN Security Council President Samuel Zbogar on Saturday voiced his backing for Lebanon’s territorial unity and sovereignty, urging all involved parties to adhere to the ceasefire accord signed on Nov. 27, 2024.
He delivered these statements during a press briefing at the end of a visit by a UN Security Council delegation to Beirut.
During the visit, members held discussions with Lebanese officials and inspected the Blue Line, the boundary established after Israel’s withdrawal from Lebanon in 2000.
The UN official emphasized that the Security Council remains committed to Lebanon’s stability, as well as the broader regional security, and continues to conduct routine consultations regarding developments in Lebanon and along the Blue Line.
“We came to Beirut at a pivotal time for the implementation of ... the cessation of hostilities agreement of November of last year,” Zbogar remarked.
In recent developments, Israel’s public broadcaster reported that the nation “is preparing for a military escalation” in anticipation of potential security challenges in Lebanon, citing what it called the “growing capabilities of Hezbollah.”
Zbogar reiterated, “We reaffirm the council's support for Lebanon's territorial integrity, sovereignty and political independence.”
The Security Council had previously adopted Resolution 1701 on Aug. 11, 2006, which called for a full cessation of hostilities following a 33-day conflict between Hezbollah and the Israeli military.
Zbogar also stressed that the "safety of peacekeepers must be respected and that they must never be targeted.”
He delivered these statements during a press briefing at the end of a visit by a UN Security Council delegation to Beirut.
During the visit, members held discussions with Lebanese officials and inspected the Blue Line, the boundary established after Israel’s withdrawal from Lebanon in 2000.
The UN official emphasized that the Security Council remains committed to Lebanon’s stability, as well as the broader regional security, and continues to conduct routine consultations regarding developments in Lebanon and along the Blue Line.
“We came to Beirut at a pivotal time for the implementation of ... the cessation of hostilities agreement of November of last year,” Zbogar remarked.
In recent developments, Israel’s public broadcaster reported that the nation “is preparing for a military escalation” in anticipation of potential security challenges in Lebanon, citing what it called the “growing capabilities of Hezbollah.”
Zbogar reiterated, “We reaffirm the council's support for Lebanon's territorial integrity, sovereignty and political independence.”
The Security Council had previously adopted Resolution 1701 on Aug. 11, 2006, which called for a full cessation of hostilities following a 33-day conflict between Hezbollah and the Israeli military.
Zbogar also stressed that the "safety of peacekeepers must be respected and that they must never be targeted.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
B2BINPAY Obtains El Salvador DASP Licence From CNAD, Cementing Its Lead In Regulated Crypto Payments
CommentsNo comment