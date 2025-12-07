403
Russia renounces army collaboration deals with Canada, France, Portugal
(MENAFN) On Saturday, Russia officially ended three of its military cooperation agreements with Canada, France, and Portugal, as confirmed by a government decree signed by the Russian Prime Minister.
The decree detailed the termination of several historic defense accords, including the military visits agreement between the former Soviet Union and Canada signed in Moscow on November 20, 1989; the defense cooperation pact with France, signed on February 4, 1994; and the military cooperation agreement with Portugal, established on August 4, 2000.
The Russian Foreign Ministry has been directed to formally inform the governments of Canada, France, and Portugal about this decision.
