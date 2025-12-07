Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Russia renounces army collaboration deals with Canada, France, Portugal

Russia renounces army collaboration deals with Canada, France, Portugal


2025-12-07 02:19:15
(MENAFN) On Saturday, Russia officially ended three of its military cooperation agreements with Canada, France, and Portugal, as confirmed by a government decree signed by the Russian Prime Minister.

The decree detailed the termination of several historic defense accords, including the military visits agreement between the former Soviet Union and Canada signed in Moscow on November 20, 1989; the defense cooperation pact with France, signed on February 4, 1994; and the military cooperation agreement with Portugal, established on August 4, 2000.

The Russian Foreign Ministry has been directed to formally inform the governments of Canada, France, and Portugal about this decision.

MENAFN07122025000045017281ID1110447439



MENAFN

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search