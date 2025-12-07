Indigo Restores 95Pc Of Network After Chaos

Dhaka: IndiGo on Saturday ((Dec 6) issued a fresh update on the widespread operational disruptions that began earlier in the week, noting a significant increase in the number of flights it managed to run.

The airline said it operated more than 1,500 flights during the day, a sharp rise from“little above 700 flights yesterday connecting 113 destinations,” as it worked to stabilise schedules and restore normal operations.

In its statement, IndiGo explained that the large-scale cancellations were intended to“reboot the network, systems, and rosters so that we could start afresh today with higher number of flights, improved stability, and there are some early signs of improvement.”

The carrier added that“over 95pc of network connectivity has already been re-established,” with operations now covering of its 138 destinations.

“While we know there is still a long way to go, we remain committed to rebuilding the trust of our customers. We thank all our partners and government agencies for their continued support and guidance,” the airline said.

The spokesperson concluded with an apology:“We apologise once again for the inconvenience caused and are working diligently to restore normal operations across our network.”

IndiGo, under growing criticism for widespread flight disruptions said,“We are addressing all customer refunds on priority.

We are also working closely with airports and partners to ensure timely updates are shared with passengers at terminals, on our website, and through direct notifications,” the airline said.

IndiGo added that it is“working determinedly to bring operations back on track”, with teams focused on stabilising schedules, cutting delays, and assisting affected travellers.

The airline noted a slight improvement in operations, stating that cancellations had dropped to below 850 flights on Saturday - significantly lower than the previous day.

“We will continue working to bring this number down over the next few days,” it added.

-B