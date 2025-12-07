403
Park Medi World Limited 920 crore Initial Public Offering to open on December 10, 2025
(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) The total offer size of Equity Shares aggregating up to 9,200 million ( 920 crore) comprises of fresh issue aggregating up to 7,700 million ( 770 crore) and Offer for Sale aggregating up to 1,500 million ( 150 crore) by Dr. Ajit Gupta (the “Promoter Selling Shareholder”). (“The Total Offer ”ize”).
The Anchor Investor Bidding Date shall be Tuesday, December 9, 2025. The Bid/Offer will open on Wednesday, December 10, 2025, for subscription and will close on Friday, December 12, 2025.
The Price Band of the Offer has been fixed at 154 to 162 per Equity Share. Bids can be made for a minimum of 92 Equity Shares and in multiples of 92 Equity Shares thereafter.
The Company proposes to utilise net proceeds from fresh issue of Equity Shares towards (i)repayment/ prepayment, in full or in part, of outstanding borrowings availed by Company and its Subsidiaries; (ii) Funding capital expenditure for development of new hospital by Subsidiary, Park Medicity (NCR); (iii) Funding capital expenditure for purchase of medical equipment by our Company and our Subsidiaries, Blue Heavens and Ratangiri; and (iv) balance amount towards Unidentified inorganic acquisitions and general corporate purposes (“Object of Iss”e”).
The offer for sale comprises of such number of Equity Shares of face value of 2 each aggregating up to 1500.00 million ( 150 crore) by the Promoter Selling Shareholder.
Nuvama Wealth Management Limited, CLSA India Private Limited, DAM Capital Advisors Limited and Intensive Fiscal Services Private Limited are the Book Running Lead Managers or BRLMs to the Offer.
The Equity Shares are being offered through the red herring prospectus of the Company dated December 4, 2025 (the “RHP”) filed with Registrar of Companies, Delhi and Haryana at New Delhi (“he “R”C”) and are proposed to be listed on the BSE L“mited (“”b>BSE”) and the National Stock Exchange of Ind“a Limited ”“NSE”).
Disclaimer:
Park Medi World Limited is proposing, subject to, receipt of requisite approvals, market conditions and other considerations, to make an initial public offering of its Equity Shares and has filed the RHP with the RoC on December 4, 2025. The RHP is available on the website of the Company at , SEBI at , as well as on the websites of the BRLMs, i.e. Nuvama Wealth Management Limited, CLSA India Private Limited, DAM Capital Advisors Limited and Intensive Fiscal Services Private Limited at , , and , respectively and the websites of National Stock Exchange of India Limited and BSE Limited at and , respectively. Any potential investor should note that investment in equity shares involves a high degree of risk and for details relating to such risk, please see “Risk Facto”s” on page 35 of the RHP. Potential investors should not rely on the DRHP.
The Equity Shares have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act) or any other applicable law of the United States and, unless so registered, may not be offered or sold within the United States except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws. Accordingly, the Equity Shares are being offered and sold outside the United States in “offshore transactions” as defined in and in compliance with Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act and the applicable laws of the jurisdictions where those offers and sales are made.
